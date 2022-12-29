When the granddaughter of the founder of the Port Stephens Examiner heard the newspaper was in imminent danger of closing, her heart sank.
"I felt very sad; as if it was a bit of a death announcement," Margaret Morris Jolly said.
Ms Morris Jolly's grandfather William Brown established the Examiner in 1893.
Almost 130 years later, the masthead will close within a matter of weeks without support from government, business and the community. Publisher ACM says a dramatic hike in the price of newsprint, among other cost pressures, has made the paper increasingly unviable.
"It just seems such a shame to think that a legacy could go like that. It would be felt in the community," Ms Morris Jolly said.
The 90-year-old from Raymond Terrace said her grandfather was a man of many talents, from spending time in parliament to being the core communicator in Port Stephens.
"He was a very popular person and quite generous," she said. "There are various stories around that were told to the family but he gave a business [for example] away to one of his mates who had done it tough during the Depression."
William Brown was one of 11 children. His parents migrated to Australia from Devon, England in the early 1890s.
"The rest of the family all migrated to the North Coast to do farming up there in the Grafton area. His parents had a dairy farm at Nelsons Plains but he didn't want to do dairy farming," Ms Morris Jolly said.
I think it's such a shame if it goes because if it goes, well, that'll be it.- Margaret Morris Jolly
Mr Brown instead did a cadetship at a Sydney newspaper and when he came back he bought two papers - the Gloucester Gazette and Lower Hunter and Williams River Advocate.
"He combined them and started Raymond Terrace Examiner," she said.
While the paper has been in print since 1893, it was in 1969 that the newspaper became the Port Stephens Examiner. This paper incorporated the Raymond Terrace Examiner and The Port Stephens Times.
Mr Brown had three sons - Cecil, who was Margaret's father, Harry, who lived and worked in Sydney, and Raymond, the youngest.
"Cecil and Raymond worked with grandfather in the business with the aid of extra help but it was just them for a long time until there was a need to employ local people," Ms Morris Jolly said.
She said in the late 1940s her uncle Raymond died suddenly and her parents, Cecil and Effie Brown, went in and helped until the paper was sold to the Campbell family in 1967.
Harold Campbell became editor with his two sons, Keith and Don, later joining the family business and continuing an Examiner tradition of father and sons being at the helm of the paper.
Ms Morris Jolly said her earliest memories of the Examiner office in King Street, Raymond Terrace were after school.
"I think I was about eight and I'd go in there from school of an afternoon and there'd always be threepence up on the type desk for my sister and I to go over to the Corner Cafe - that was the sort of man he was," Ms Morris Jolly said of her grandfather.
She said it was an honour to see her grandfather take care of the area the way he did, including offering help in every direction.
"He was the person you could rely on to find out local news and people would ring him and tell him what was happening and so on ... it was a means of communication," Ms Morris Jolly said.
"He was also the mainstay for people who had come in from out of town. People would bring him a bag of beans, oysters - all sorts of things. And if someone had grown a big pumpkin it would be on his doorstep.
"He had a really big presence in the community.
"I'm very proud of him - he was a fun loving person, he had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed the company of the people."
She hoped there was a way to keep her family's legacy going for more years to come and said her grandfather would be sad to think what he started is facing an end.
"I'm just disappointed that it's come to this stage and I think if people can subscribe to it, well, it might be a means of being able to keep it floating," she said.
"I'd like to think the area could support a newspaper. I know the conditions they're working under now are totally different to what they were, but I think it's such a shame if it goes because if it goes, well, that'll be it."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
