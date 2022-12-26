Four Hunter boats were making their way down the east coast of Australia on Tuesday morning in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
After a chaotic start, the fleet were enjoying the benefits of assisting downwind conditions in the second day the 2022 bluewater classic.
Mako, KD4 and Uprising Brightside Marine from Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, and Hasta La Vista, from Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, have entered.
At 9am on Tuesday, Mako was placed 46th in line honours in the 77th edition of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 628-nautical mile race.
Mako, owned by Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club chief executive officer Paul O'Rourke, failed to finish last year's race.
The Sydney 40 yacht, sailed by a syndicate from NCYC, retired to port after their mainsail was damaged in a squall on the first night.
Skipper of Mako is Greg Busch from Soldiers Point. The crew includes his son, Marcus Busch.
A start together in the 2022 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race has been a long time coming for the pair.
In 2020 the pair's dream of sailing in Australia's biggest regatta was shattered with the cancellation of the race due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year Marcus, who learned to sail with the Salamander Bay-based Port Stephens Sailing and Aquatic Club, was forced to stay home when he returned a positive COVID test just days prior to the Boxing Day start.
New boats to the race this year are KD4, a Dehler 44, and Uprising Brightside Marine, a Jeanneau 36.
Both are attempting the race with two-handed crews, which have joined the race for overall handicap honours after debuting as their own category last year.
NCYC father-and-son team Andrew and Harry Miller are attempting the race as a two-handed crew on Uprising Brightside Marine.
On Tuesday morning they were tracking 99th in line honours.
KD4 was 44th in line honours.
Hasta la Vista was 61st in line honours.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
