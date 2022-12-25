Sleepy Christmas - Karuah man found passed out in car

A 19-year-old Karauh man has been charged with drink driving after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in East Maitland.
It is alleged the man's car came to a stop in the middle of the road without incident in the early hours of Saturday.
Police arrived at the scene after being contacted by a passer-by who was concerned that the man had suffered a medical episode.
The man returned a positive roadside breath test.
He was arrested and charged with driving and driving with a suspended license.
He will appear at Maitland Local Court in January.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
