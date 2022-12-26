Your messages of support: Examiner 'key' to keeping community spirit alive

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I have lived in Port Stephens for 30 years and raised my children here.
I read the Examiner from cover to cover every week and am saddened by the thought that I may not be able to do this for much longer.
We are a small community and this paper keeps that community connected.
It covers local stories and I refer to it for local information about what's on around the place many times.
It is sometimes the only paper I read these days as it will always have good news stories.
Please keep our local paper running. It is a key to keeping community spirit.
The paper has been an invaluable source of information for me after moving to the Nelson Bay area just 15 months ago.
I would be happy to donate money to keep it alive as I have used many of the local businesses who advertise in its pages.
Buy local is a great motto.
All the very best and I hope you can print on.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
