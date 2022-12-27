Your messages of support: Examiner a welcome source of information to newcomers

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
My husband and I have recently moved to the Port Stephens area.
We have found the Port Stephens Examiner to be an excellent source of local information to help us become aware of local events and services available to us in the district.
This is an excellent, well written paper which has assisted us to settle in, shop locally, avail ourselves of the many attractions in the area, be aware of local concerns and feel part of this lovely community.
The paper has served all members of Port Stephens well for 129 years and it would be a dreadful loss to the community if it cannot continue to do so in the future.
I would be extremely sad to see the end of the newspaper, which I look forward to reading each week to keep up with local happenings and issues.
It is the best form of information for all that is happening or about to happen in our local area.
Please do all possible to secure your tenure.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
