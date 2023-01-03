By now our holiday visitors would have worked out that Port Stephens is a boating and fishing paradise.
If you have never been into boating and fishing this is the time to join in.
If you are considering buying a boat there are a few variables to keep in mind.
How many regular passengers would you have on board - with an emphasis on regular?
How far would you be travelling - Broughton Island, Myall Lakes, up the Karuah River?
Once these decisions have been made you will be able to select an appropriate boat size and motor.
Take into account a boat shed and the vehicle which will tow the boat.
Color and comfort are an afterthought.
You may have heard of my boat 'Stinkpot' in which I have been fishing and exploring the reefs around Fingal Bay for over 40 years.
Stinkpot is just over 3 metres in length with a mighty 9hp motor to drive it along.
I typically launch at Fingal Beach and fish for snapper in front of the lighthouse.
"Too small," I hear you say.
For me the little boat is perfect.
Make sure yours is also perfect.
It may be a bit of a struggle at the boat ramps.
Editor's note: The Fingal Beach boat ramp is closed by Port Stephens Council during the summer holidays. It will be closed until January 30, 2023. The closure is to reduce the risk of beachgoers being injured by vehicles or boats during the peak school holiday period. Nearby boat launch points include: Shoal Bay and Little Beach, Nelson Bay.
