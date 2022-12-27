Leftover Lotto gift delivers Raymond Terrace woman a festive windfall

A Raymond Terrace woman who bought a Lotto ticket as a Christmas gift that she did not end up needing has been left stunned after the would-be present turned out to be a major winner.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, held one of the seven division one winning entries in the Saturday Lotto draw 4323, which was drawn on Christmas Eve.
Each division one winning entry scored $823,588.63.
"On Boxing Day, I saw the ticket and thought I should check it," the winning woman said when speaking to an official from The Lott.
"When I first saw it had won, I thought, 'yeah, that couldn't be me'. Then I took a bit of a breath and looked again. I just couldn't believe it.
"I'd actually bought this ticket as a gift for Christmas, but didn't end up needing it, so it was just leftover.
"It's thrown me into a spin. It's got me thinking and made my day all in one.
"I've always said I'd have a lot of things to do with a division one prize, but now it's happened, I don't know anymore.
"I'm just going to take my time to decide and use it to help my family. It's a beautiful way to start 2023."
The winning ticket was bought from Raymond Terrace Newsagency in the Marketplace shopping centre.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4323 were 4, 32, 8, 39, 7 and 24. The supplementary numbers were 34 and 17.
Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in the draw - two each from Queensland, NSW and Victoria, and one from Western Australia.
