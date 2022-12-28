Explore Port Stephens: What to see and do, where to eat, stay and snap a selfie

Think of Port Stephens and images of beautiful beaches, stunning sand dunes and whales come to mind.
And while it is indeed home to all of those things, and what brings so many visitors to the area each year, Port Stephens is so much more.
The place that visitors know as Port Stephens is what locals call "the Bay" for it is the township of Nelson Bay on the Tomaree Peninsula and its surrounds (Anna Bay, One Mile, Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay) that houses all those natural assets that the area has become known for.
Aside from the abundance of blue water and marine life, what makes a visit to Port Stephens so special is that you can choose how you enjoy your time in the area.
You can soak up the small town coastal charm the Bay has retained and spend lazy days wandering into its many cafes or boutique stores, viewing eye-catching public art, enjoying the beaches or walking trails along the coast or in the national parks.
Wander around d'Albora Marina where you can listen to live music, grab a souvenir, a coffee or a bite to each, see local art or play some games in the arcade.
Have little ones? Stroll along the foreshore and look at all the boats docked at the marina, cast a fishing line off the breakwall or simply send the kids along to climb all over the huge playground.
Want something easy but with a little more entertainment?
Visit Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters, Splash Waterpark, Fighter World next to the RAAF base in Williamtown (it's a little drive out of the Tomaree Peninsula but still very much a Port Stephens 'must do') or nearby Oakvale Wildlife Park in Salt Ash, Toboggan Hill Park or the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
But for the more adventurous, there's so many adrenaline-pumping opportunities available to you.
Get out and explore the Stockton sand dunes, the largest in the Southern hemisphere. Jump on a quad bike or a 4WD tagalong tour, go see our 'tin city' hidden in the dunes, or even enjoy a sand boarding experience.
Want something a little more unique? Ride a camel on Birubi Beach. If camels aren't for you, go traditional and ride a horse along the beach.
You're in Port Stephens, a bluewater wonderland, so it's only fitting that you explore the water too.
Snorkel at Fly Point or join a diving/snorkeling tour.
Love fishing? You can cast a line out at pretty much anywhere around the Bay and land something. You can also join a fishing charter - in the estuary or out further for more deep sea game.
Big on Boats? Hire one yourself, join a charter or one of the many day trip cruises on offer. Jet skis are also a popular and fun option.
Port Stephens has no shortage of accommodation options from backpackers, holiday parks, glamping tents, treehouses, holiday homes, hotels and apartments.
If you're interested in treehouse-style accommodation, check out Wanderers Retreat.
For something just as unique, stay in a glamping tent at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
There are a number of holiday parks located across the Tomaree Peninsula, but never far from the water. Head here to find one that suits you and your family the best.
If you're looking to stay in Port Stephens but you're on a budget, try these backpacker options.
For something more deluxe, check out The Anchorage or Bannisters Port Stephens.
Another popular accommodation hub, which underwent a $3 million refurbishment in September, is the Ramada Resort located right on the Shoal Bay esplanade and offering incredible blue water views.
Port Stephens is a foodie's delight, and not short on fresh seafood.
For the budget-conscious or those of you looking for a real coastal town experience, you can't go past a good fish and chip shop. Stop in at Bub's Famous Fish and Chips or Salt Mine.
See what chefs do with local seafood at Little Beach Boathouse, Bannisters Port Stephens, The Wild Herring and The Point Restaurant.
You can also pick fresh seafood up from the Nelson Bay Fish Market or Holberts Oyster Farm in Salamander Bay.
Eat with a view and visit Shoal Bay Country Club, Saltwater Restaurant or Crest Birubi Beach.
Check out some of these favourite haunts: Little Nel, Kin Cafe and Bar, The Wood Oven and Sienna's.
You're in a beautiful part of the world - make sure you get the best photos of it.
For a truly unique Port Stephens experience stop at the entry into Nelson Bay where you'll find a whale-y big photo opportunity. Trust me, you'll know what that means when you see it.
For an unmatched selfie location, and for breathtaking views, you have to go to the top of Tomaree Head. The hike up is short but hard work (you'll feel the burn) but I promise you, it's worth it.
Other top quality photo spots: The Anchorage Marina, Bagnalls Beach, the cliff tops around Fishermans Bay, Zenith Beach, Sunset Beach at Soldiers Point (best time of the day is at sunset) and the Boat Harbour coastline.
