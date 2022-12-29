A piece of history has been stolen from Tanilba House.
Owners Deirdre and Glenn Hall have described the theft of a unique direction finder from Port Stephens' oldest original house, established circa 1831, as "gutting".
The couple noticed the priceless item was missing at their community garden day on October 23 and two months down the track, there's been no leads as to its whereabouts.
"I was gutted absolutely gutted. We were nearly in tears,' Ms Hall said on discovering the direction finder was missing.
"It was just like 'Who would take this?'
"We didn't hear anybody taking it and we don't believe it was kids.
"We think it was probably a quite targeted sort of theft and maybe it's sitting in someone's pool room."
The theft, which has been reported to police, was puzzling for Ms Hall knowing the direction finder was cemented and bolted in.
"We didn't even think that there was any risk to it being stolen because we thought it was just so solid because it's attached to this stone plinth," she said.
The direction finder is a fundamental part of Tanilba House's history. It was installed by land developer Henry Halloran in 1932 who was responsible for a number of stone items in Tanilba Bay.
"He's the one that's responsible for the beautiful Tanilba Bay land gates and the water gates, and he also built the temple at the bottom of our property," Ms Hall said.
"He built the stand that had the direction finder on it."
This particular direction finder was quite unique in showing where the sun set in winter and summer, Ms Hall said.
"It also shows a particularly curious item, which is Port Stephens City. Halloran thought that was going to be the next biggest thing in in New South Wales. It never did come to pass but it was on this direction finder," she said.
"It was also an attribute to when the house was built."
Ms Hall said being a State Heritage listed item like the rest of the property, hefty fines were at play for potential damage and defacement of the direction finder.
"[To whoever took it] please reconsider and recognise it's important to not just us but also the community. It's part of our community and our community's history and it's far more value where it's accessible to everybody," she said.
Ms Hall is offering a $500 reward for the return of the direction finder whether it's someone who brings it home or can provide information to police to recover it.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
