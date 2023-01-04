Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Beneath the Surface: Frenetic, manic, supercharged sea puppies - the Fur Seals of Cabbage Tree Island

By Jamie Watts and Malcolm Nobbs
January 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's frenetic, manic, and it looks like a film running at double speed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.