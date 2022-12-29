Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Another hot summer day in Port Stephens on Wednesday drew thousands to the water's edge

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 29 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters jump off the Shoal Bay jetty on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Another hot summer day drew many to the water's edge on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.