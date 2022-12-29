Another hot summer day drew many to the water's edge on Wednesday.
A blustery north east wind did nothing to stop thousands of people from hitting the Port's beaches as temperatures rose to 25 degrees.
It was not just the patrolled beaches that were packed, but the calm waters of the Nelson Bay foreshore, too.
Hundreds of people found a spare patch of sand at Nelson Bay Beach and set up camp along the water's edge.
Swimmers and snorkelers cooled off while jet skiers zoomed around outside the bay.
The ice cream van, parked near Fly Point Park, had a constant line at the window with hot punters queuing for cold treats.
It was busy right along the foreshore.
The children's playground off Victoria Parade was busy while other families used the park benches and barbecues to enjoy lunch.
At d'Albora Marina, the cafes and shops were filled with people. Even more could be seen moving between the marina and town centre through Apex Park.
At Birubi Beach, Oakfield Ranch's camel rides were popular.
Two tours were constantly on the go and the line for a ride throughout the day remained as long as the camel train.
Among the sand dunes out the back of Birubi Beach you could see tour vehicles zipping through the sand, taking people on sandboarding and 4WD tours.
The Nelson Bay area, which is busy with tourists at this time of the year, will experience slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting cloudy weather until at least Monday, January 2.
Despite this however, temperatures are forecast to reach between 26 and 31 degrees.
The forecast for Nelson Bay on New Year's Eve, December 31, is partly cloudy with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers in the afternoon or early evening, the chance of a thunderstorm and ight winds.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.