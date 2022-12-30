Following a large police presence over the Christmas period, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will continue to be out in force to welcome in the new year as part of a state wide operation.
Operation New Years Eve is in place from today (Saturday, December 31), ensuring the community remains safe, as people make their way to New Years Eve events in Port Stephens and across the state.
Chief Inspector Rob Post from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District says officers will be targeting alcohol-related crime and antisocial behaviour.
There will be Traffic and Highway Patrol on duty on the roads as well as other highly visible policing units across all areas of Port Stephens.
"During New Years you'll usually have large crowds of party-goers that consume alcohol generally in licensed premises," Chief Inspector Post said.
"There will be a lot of focus on licensed premises by police, especially on the eastern seaboard, around the beaches where crowds and holiday crowds tend to congregate."
WHERE YOU CAN CELEBRATE NYE
He urged those hosting festivities on the boat or by the beach to be mindful of entering the water after alcohol consumption.
"Alcohol and water sports don't mix. So be mindful of entering the water if you've been consuming a lot of alcohol," he said.
As for those celebrating at home, Chief Inspector Post encouraged people to be mindful of their neighbours.
"We do normally receive noise complains of home parties etcetera so be mindful to keep noise to an acceptable level," he said.
He urged people to have a Plan B in place and for those travelling to be patient on the roads.
"We want everybody to enjoy the New Years period but also be safe," he said.
Double demerits are still in place until midnight on Monday, January 3
Nelson Bay becomes celebration central on New Year's Eve.
There is children's activities and live music at d'Albora Marina from midday, and fireworks set off from a barge on the water near the Nelson Bay breakwall at 9pm.
The Nelson Bay waterfront is a no alcohol zone.
There will be a 200 metre exclusion zone around the fireworks barge between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
Water police, NSW Maritime and Marine Rescue will be enforcing this exclusion zone.
Victoria Parade, Government Road, Yacaaba Street and Shoal Bay Road between Magnus Street and Victoria Parade will be closed to traffic between 8pm and 9.45pm on December 31 to "facilitate safe and easy passage" for people heading to the waterfront for the New Year's Eve festivities.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
