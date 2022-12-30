Port Stephens police are appealing for the public's help in locating a teenage girl missing from Karuah.
Patrice O'Keefe, aged 13, was last seen in Karuah about 10am on Tuesday, December 27.
When she could not be contacted by family and friends, the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District was notified on Thursday, December 29.
Police began making inquiries into her whereabouts.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age," a police statement read.
Patrice is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of medium build with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black singlet top and blue/orange pants.
Inquiries have established that she may have been in the Newcastle area about 11pm on Thursday, December 29.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police Station on (02) 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
