Patrice O'Keefe, missing from Karuah since Tuesday, may have been in Newcastle on Thursday

Updated December 30 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 3:30pm
Patrice O'Keefe was last seen in Karuah on Tuesday morning. Police believe she may be in the Newcastle area.

Port Stephens police are appealing for the public's help in locating a teenage girl missing from Karuah.

