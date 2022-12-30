Port Stephens Examiner
Greg and Marcus Busch from Soldiers Point complete Sydney to Hobart yacht race, boat Mako comes in 49th overall

Updated December 31 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:10am
Soldiers Point son and father Marcus and Greg Busch.

Joe de Kock has raced 14 times in the Sydney to Hobart, but cannot recall a sweeter end.

