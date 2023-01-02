Two of Port Stephens' busiest roads, the Pacific Highway and Nelson Bay Road, have topped the list of hotspots for road crashes within the local government area in 2021.
The Port Stephens Examiner has analysed and mapped data released by Transport for NSW that shows the two stretches of road topped the list for collisions within the LGA.
According to the data, 129 road crashes were recorded by TfNSW last year with 20 of those located on the stretch of the Pacific Highway between Tomago and Karuah.
Following behind was Nelson Bay Road between Nelson Bay and Fullerton Cove with 16 recorded collisions.
The data includes crashes that were reported to police, happened on a road open to the public, included at least one moving vehicle and involved at least one person being killed or injured or at least one motor vehicle being towed away.
Chief Inspector and duty officer for Port Stephens Hunter Police District, Dan Skelly said a death in a town extended beyond the deceased's immediate family to the local emergency responders who attend the fatality to the community which suffers from the loss.
"These are the impacts that I want drivers on our regional roads to think about the next time they get behind the wheel and why I urge all drivers to have a Plan B," he said.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, echoed the sentiment, calling for drivers to focus on social responsibility.
"We urge people to think about others as you get behind the wheel," he said.
"Irresponsible behaviour - including speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using your mobile phone while driving - can drastically alter your own or another road user's life.
"By being a responsible road user, you are helping others to reach their destination safely and reduce road trauma."
Richardson Road at Raymond Terrace came in at third place with six recorded crashes while Salamander Way in Salamander Bay and Port Stephens Drive at Taylors Beach each recorded four crashes.
Data on the map is from Transport for NSW NSW Road Crash Data 2017-2021, released on November 11, 2022.
