Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Pacific Highway and Nelson Bay Road top Port Stephens' road crash hotspots for 2021

Updated January 3 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of Port Stephens' busiest roads, the Pacific Highway and Nelson Bay Road, have topped the list of hotspots for road crashes within the local government area in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.