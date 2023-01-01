Port Stephens Examiner
An explosion of colour lit up the Nelson Bay night sky on December 31 to ring in the new year

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:07pm, first published January 2 2023 - 10:00am
Nelson Bay is one of the Hunter Region's most popular spots for punters to ring in the new year together, and the celebrations to farewell 2022 and welcome in 2023 did not disappoint.

