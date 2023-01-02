Port Stephens Examiner
Groups share vision for Tomaree Lodge site as submissions draw to a close on January 6

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Tomaree Lodge operated as a residential disability centre from 2001-2021. Submissions are open until January 6 for the community to share its ideas on how to repurpose the lodge site.

An arts precinct, a world class education and tourism hub, accommodation for the homeless, a casino - there's been no shortage of ideas over the years about what to do with Tomaree Lodge.

