If your diet is made up exclusively of seafood then University of Newcastle researchers want to hear from you.
PhD candidate Grace Austin is the lead on an Australian first investigation into the potential health benefits of following plant-based diets.
"Some studies across the globe have demonstrated benefits among individuals following plant-based diets such as lowering incidence of cardiovascular disease and diabetes," she said.
"However, the impact of these dietary patterns are not well known in the Australian population, nor are there dietary guidelines around how to follow a healthful plant-based diet."
Ms Austin, an accredited dietitian from the University of Newcastle, is recruiting the final 20 adults from the Hunter Region to participate in the PBD Cohort Study.
She said researchers are hoping to gain a clearer understanding of the nutrient profile, associated health benefits, concerns, and risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease in people who follow a plant-based diet.
"Participants will be provided a copy of their diet analysis and results of their body composition, bone density and blood test at the completion of the study visit," Ms Austin said.
"This study is one of the first in Australia to evaluate several types of plant-based dietary patterns and link them to health and disease.
"Understanding the dietary profile of plant-based diets amongst Australians would provide evidence to advance current dietary guidelines and inform dietetic practice around therapeutic dietary patterns for chronic disease risk reduction and management."
More than 230 participants following various plant-based diets have already completed the PBD Cohort Study trial which involved two short one-off visits.
University of Newcastle researchers part of the PBD Cohort Study are now seeking 20 volunteers who are following a pescatarian (fish/seafood only) diet.
Participants need to be aged between 35-70 years, without cardiovascular disease and following a pescatarian diet.
To express an interest in participating, contact Ms Austin via email grace.austin@uon.edu.au or call 0422 650 262.
