Moose was sweating by the time he reeled in his mighty catch.
The keen angler, who had just mere hours before completed the five hour-plus long trip from Canberra to Nelson Bay with "three wild kids in the car", battled for 20 minutes to pull in the one metre long monster.
The moment was fraught with tension - literally. He was using a 18 kilogram line to haul in what would turn out to be a 22 kilogram jewfish.
But then the weighty fish broke the water and out it came.
It was catch of the holiday for Mustafa 'Moose' Aslan, and their time in the Bay was only just beginning.
"Since the day we met he has been talking about this jewfish," wife Jessica Aslan said.
"He has caught them before but not this size.
"A year ago he finally got a decent sized one - a bit smaller than this one - both in the same spot down at the [Nelson Bay] marina rocks."
The year before, Mrs Aslan received a call at 3am to hear about husband Moose's jewfish, which came in at 108 centimetres but was "not as heavy".
This summer's jewfish, caught about 10.30am on Thursday, December 29, was 109 centimetres, 26 centimetres wide and weighed in at 22.5 kilograms.
Mrs Aslan said it was her husband's "proud as punch moment", particularly after driving all day to get to Nelson Bay.
On both occasions the fish were caught along the rocks next to the Bay Harbour Cafe in Teramby Road, right near the breakwall which Examiner fishing columnist John 'Stinker' Clarke swears by.
"You can't go past the Nelson Bay breakwall. It's the most popular fishing spot in the port," he said.
"Close parking and safe fishing for bream, kingfish and the odd snapper. There are great fish shops nearby if you don't catch one."
Also on both occasions, family friend Onur Ercal was on hand to help Moose pull in his mighty catch.
"Onur was there to climb down into the water and help bring it in. Moose was not sure he would have been able to get it in by himself," Mrs Aslan said.
The occasion called for the rest of the family to bundle into the car and trek down the waterfront to see Moose's fish in person.
"Our 11 year old couldn't lift it off the ground, it was that heavy," Mrs Aslan said.
"It was too big to fit in the fridge so we were up late at night cleaning and cutting it up."
Fifteen minutes after leaving Moose and Onur to their fishing Mrs Aslan received a video call.
Onur had caught a shark, which they wanted to show the family before releasing it.
"They were so excited," Mrs Aslan said. "I had just taken the photos of the jewfish, drove back to the house and then got the call about the shark."
The Aslan family describe Port Stephens as their "happy place".
Since 2018 the family of six - Moose, Jessica, children Ali, 11, Jack, 10, and Max, 6, plus fur child Romeo, a 18 year old chihuahua - have been making the trek from Canberra where they live to Nelson Bay for the summer holidays.
When holidaying in the Bay the family make the most of it. They are out together fishing - Soldiers Point is a favourite - and enjoying the area's natural delights - the sun, surf and sand.
"It's been a rough few years but coming here brings us so much joy. We love the locals and the markets," Mrs Aslan said.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.