Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Port Stephens visitor Moose Aslan 'proud as punch' after catching mighty 22kg jewfish in Nelson Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustafa 'Moose' Aslan with his 109 centimetre, 22.5kg jewfish caught while on holidays with his family (bottom right) in Nelson Bay.

Moose was sweating by the time he reeled in his mighty catch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.