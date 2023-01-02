The number of million-dollar house sales in the Hunter has ballooned by 268 per cent in the past two years.
An analysis of data from CoreLogic shows the number of million-dollar-plus residential property sales in many Hunter towns and suburbs went through the roof during the property boom.
The number of million-dollar house sales in Medowie leapt from just three in the 12 months to September 2020 to 61 in the year to September 2022.
It was a similar story across the region as low interest rates and pandemic-related stimulus payments pushed house prices to new heights.
Bolwarra Heights had one million-dollar transaction in the year to September 2020 and 25 in 2022.
Branxton had none two years ago and 23 in 2022. Kahibah also had none two years ago and 26 in 2022.
In two major new housing release areas on Newcastle's western fringe, Cameron Park (1 to 41) and Fletcher (1 to 35), million-dollar sales rocketed from two to 76 in two years.
Across the region, the number of seven-figure house sales included in the CoreLogic figures rose from 896 in the year to September 2020 to 3298 in the corresponding period this year.
The number of million-dollar apartment sales jumped from 120 to 272.
The statistics do not include house sales in suburbs with fewer than 20 transactions, including some exclusive areas such as Bar Beach, The Junction and The Hill in Newcastle.
Other areas with big increases in million-dollar sales included:
By contrast, seven-figure sales in the beachside suburb of Merewether grew only marginally from 110 in 2020 to 141 in 2022.
The year started off with a bang in Port Stephens with a record-breaking $7,275,000 sale of a four-bedroom home at 24 Thurlow Avenue.
The sale price blitzed Port Stephens' two-week-old benchmark - $5.85 million for 52 Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour - and also doubled Nelson Bay's previous sale record of $3.6 million for 47 Christmas Bush Avenue, which was set in November 2021.
A suburb record was smashed at Soldiers Point when $7.6 million was paid for a 100-year-old cottage on a massive Port Stephens waterfront block.
The property at 23 Soldiers Point Road, Soldiers Point, had been in the same family for 90 years and included the four-bedroom cottage, a one-bedroom granny flat and an original boat shed.
The major selling point of the property was the land - a 1668 square metre block on the waterfront.
The sale followed a huge year of record-breaking sales in Port Stephens.
Port Stephens' apartment record was also shattered in April when, within the space of just days, two Shoal Bay penthouses sold for $5.5 million and $5.25 million.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.