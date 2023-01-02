Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens property sales, especially in Medowie, Anna Bay and Corlette, go through the roof in two year boom

January 3 2023 - 9:00am
The number of million-dollar house sales in Medowie has risen from 3 to 61 - a 1933 per cent increase - in the past two years.

The number of million-dollar house sales in the Hunter has ballooned by 268 per cent in the past two years.

