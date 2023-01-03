Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
My husband and I are greatly distressed and horrified to hear that we are in imminent danger of losing our largest local newspaper.
This paper has provided our local area with all the important information pertinent to us.
It is where we find out about local council issues, building developments, services provided for a wide range of local issues.
It's where we find out what is on.
How will we know or find out about all these issues if we lose this valuable paper?
It provides us with information on local businesses, markets, community clubs, the local movies, funeral notices and stories about local identities, local sports and local opinions in the letters section.
All this will be lost forever and we will have no idea what is happening in our local community.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
