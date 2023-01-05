Your messages of support: 'To lose such a valuable resource would be a great disappointment''

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
We are writing to implore that consideration is given to make sure our local newspaper, the Port Stephens Examiner, is financed to continue informing our community of local news and events.
We moved into the Port Stephens area five years ago.
Since moving here, the Examiner has kept us informed of local news and has helped us to be aware of events and occasions which has helped us to connect with other community members.
We look forward to receiving the newspaper and are grateful for the wonderful work they do to inform and assist our community.
To lose such a valuable resource would not only be sad but a great disappointment and could have the consequence of making some community members feel isolated.
We appeal to the powers that be to make sure such a valuable community asset is not lost.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks.
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
