Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I am a local resident of Corlette and greatly value the Examiner.
The paper unites the community in conversation and interest along with upcoming local events.
It highlights our local sporting and community leaders and keeps us informed of their achievements.
It advertises local business contacts, which I have often used.
It provides vital information to the community on many issues that affect residents from proposed developments and their effect both positive and negative in the community.
It provides information on activities and groups that run in the region which connects locals together with similar interests and hobbies.
It is a fantastic informative local resource for our region and I sincerely hope it remains.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
