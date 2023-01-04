Aussie Ark has thrown open its doors to the public these January school holidays but is also going a step further in its work to support Australian endangered wildlife by hosting a movie night.
The Barrington Tops-located conservation organisation is offering a "moonlight cinema experience like no other" at the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast.
Funds raised through the movie night on Friday, January 20 will go back into Aussie Ark and the work it does to preserve endangered animals at its Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
In December 2022, 10 eastern quolls were released into Aussie Ark's 400-hectare wildlife sanctuary, bolstering a flourishing insurance population of the species.
The eastern quoll was declared extinct on the Australian mainland in 1963.
The Barrington population is the largest on the mainland and has been established through the Tasmanian Quoll Program where the marsupials are still found in the wild.
Showing on the big screen on January 20 will be 2015 Australian computer-animated adventure comedy film Blinky Bill: The Movie.
Tickets cost $25 for adults,$20 for concessions, $15 for children and $75 for a family of four. Extra children outside the family of four is $10.
Included in the ticket price is: exclusive access to the Australian Reptile Park from 5.30pm - the movie will start at 7.30pm - up close encounters with some of the Australian Reptile Parks cutest residents, face painting and dinosaur encounters.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise and adopt an animal.
Everyone who buys a ticket will go in a raffle. There will also be a lucky door prize drawn on the night.
Buy tickets to Aussie Ark's Moonlight Cinema here: https://bit.ly/AAmoonlightcinema.
Aussie Ark is welcoming the public to walk through its doors at the Barrington Tops facility during the summer school holidays.
The open days will run until January 26, during which visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of Australia's most endangered species.
Opening hours will be from 10.30am to 2pm every single day with tours of the facility running at 11am and 12.30pm sharp.
Whilst the conservation facility already runs small private tours each month, Aussie Ark hopes that by opening its doors for the school holidays, its team can encourage more people to join their conservation crusade.
Ticket prices are $40 per adult, $20 per child, $30 per concession and $100 for a family.
Tickets will be available at the door or online via the Aussie Ark website: aussieark.org.au.
All funds go straight back into Aussie Ark's conservation work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.