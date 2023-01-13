What's on: Check out Port Stephens' many markets this summer

Every Saturday and Wednesday in January 2023: Nelson Bay foreshore (near d'Albora Marina). Time: 4pm-8pm.
A community spreading market magic and good vibes. The Homegrown Markets' Nelson Bay Marina Market have a focus on local creators, eco products and designs. This market will be held along the Nelson Bay foreshore every Saturday and Wednesday evening throughout January.
January 13: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated market from the same people behind the Fingal Twilight Markets. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food, cold drinks and live local music. There is a big playground and skate park nearby.
January 14: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market: new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats.
January 15: Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (Fly Point). Time: 9am-1pm.
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
November 22: Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (Fly Point). Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. A great family, outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls plus great food and coffee.
January 26: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
An outdoor market where people can gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from farmers, producers and growers. Buy market with fresh fruit, vegetables, Kombucha, raw and natural honey and herbs direct from the growers. A lovely, relaxed setting and with the Rectory coffee shop on site. New stallholders are always welcome. $10 per stall. Held the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
January 27: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated market from the same people behind the Fingal Twilight Markets. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food, cold drinks and live local music. There is a big playground and skate park nearby.
January 28: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market: new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats.
January 29: Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (Fly Point). Time: 9am-1pm.
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
February 11: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-1pm.
This new farmers market will be held weekly on Saturday mornings from February 2023. The market will feature fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, freshly caught fish, gourmet produce and butchers.
February 11: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
A local market operated by the Medowie Lions Club. The first market of 2023 will be held on February 11 then every second Saturday of the month throughout the year. This market offers buyers toys, tools, books, plants, clothes, handcrafted goods, food and drink and more.
February 19: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
Add your market event to this list. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
