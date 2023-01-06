Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Have a poke around Port Stephens' many markets this summer

Updated January 6 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bag a bargain, buy direct from a creator or fresh produce from a grower at one of the Port's many, many markets on this summer.

Homegrown Markets

Every Saturday and Wednesday in January 2023: Nelson Bay foreshore (near d'Albora Marina). Time: 4pm-8pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.