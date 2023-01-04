Port Stephens Examiner
Changed traffic conditions on Mount Hall Road at Raymond Terrace for graffiti removal

Updated January 5 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:37am
Part of Mount Hall Road to close for graffiti removal

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on Mount Hall Road at Raymond Terrace from Monday.

