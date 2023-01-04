Part of Mount Hall Road to close for graffiti removal

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on Mount Hall Road at Raymond Terrace from Monday.
Transport for NSW advises that the shoulder of the busy road will be closed from 7am to 5pm from Monday, January 9 to Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists," the transport authority said.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
