Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Port Stephens: tourism trade bounces back to pre-pandemic levels as Sydneysiders flock to its shores

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Anas and Melina Xavier enjoy a cold drink on the shore of Nelson Bay Beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

A CRACKER Christmas season at Port Stephens has tourism operators and restaurateurs feeling like it's early 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.