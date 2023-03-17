Scamwatch: Has a Chinese 'authority' contacted you? It could be a scam

Scamwatch.gov.au is warning people to be vigilent when it comes to scammers impersonating charities and asking for donations.

These scams are common after natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Fake charities try to take advantage of your generosity and compassion for others in need. Scammers will steal your money by posing as a genuine charity. Not only do these scams cost you money, they also divert much needed donations away from legitimate charities and causes.

Scammers will pose as either agents of legitimate well-known charities or create their own charity name.

Fake charities operate in a number of different ways. You may be approached on the street or at your front door by people collecting money. Scammers may also set up fake websites which look similar to those operated by real charities. Some scammers will call or email you requesting a donation.