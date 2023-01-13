Library fun, Lego, bug walk, rockpool ramble: What's on in Port Stephens this summer

Now-January 22: Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
Enjoy a free kids disco or Little Wings Kids Bingo at the bowling club. Discos are held free for members and visitors, supervised by Miss Erika from 5pm-8pm. Discos will be held January 8, 15 and 22. Little Wings Kids' Bingo is $10 per person. Doors open at 9.30am and play starts at 10am. Includes book, texta and lunch. Bingo will be held January 12 and 19.
Now-January 29: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Spend the summer school holidays making memories with the whole family with free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12-2pm.
Now-January 25: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree (Salamander Bay) libraries. Times: Vary. Cost: Vary.
Tomaree and Raymond Terrace Libraries will have a range of activities on offer for kids during the school holiday period from Harry Potter-inspired trivia, a marine touch table, a presentation on rocks pools, disco, storytime, craft, reptile visits, movie screenings and creating your very own book nook. Click here to see the complete lineup of events and activity times/costs.
January 9, 11, 14, 19: Nelson Bay, Medowie, Raymond Terrace, Hinton. Time: 9.30am-11.30am. Cost: Free
Port Stephens Council's Kids Activation zones focus on younger children and families. Activities include kids entertainment. Find a zone in Apex Park, Nelson Bay on January 6 and 14; Lions Park, Medowie on January 9; Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace on January 11; Stuart Park, Hinton on January 19. Read more about the Kids Zones here.
January 13: Boomerang Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: Free but bookings required.
This free interactive workshop delves into the secret lives of insects and includes a field trip to find them in their own environment. Best suited to ages 4 and above. Must be accompanied by an adult. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to reserve your place.
January 14-15: Anna Bay Public School. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: $8 per person aged 8 and over or $30 per family of four.
Rainbow Bricks is back for the 13th annual BrickFest at the Bay. This LEGO fan event is one of the longest-running in Australia. The family friendly LEGO event brings local creators together to showcase their unique creations, collections of LEGO, and other fantastic items you can't find anywhere else. All money raised through the event will be donated to the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary.
January 14 and 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. It's a great place to enjoy a wide variety of goods, produced and distributed by locals. 80+ handmade and locally design stalls, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats, live music, pet friendly, huge kids playground and fun for the whole family.
January 17, 18, 23 and 24: Mallabula, Salt Ash, Anna Bay and Seaham. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free
Music, art, food, fun and good vibes event for youth. There will be a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathematics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. Events will be held at Mallabula Skate Park on January 17 and the Salt Ash pump track on January 18. There will also be a Snak 'N Rap in Anna Bay on January 23 and Seaham on January 24.
January 18: Peace Parade, Tanilba Avenue end, Tanilba Bay. Time: 1.30pm-3pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Join a guided tour along the foreshore that includes paperbark trees, swamp mahoganies and wetland grasses, we may even spot some wallowing stingrays and soldier crabs. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear closed in shoes. A free event by numbers are limited. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to book.
January 20 and February 17: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 21 and February 18: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 21: Amenities block, south end of Boat Harbour Beach, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
As the ocean retreats, discover the creatures that inhabit rocky shores in our area. Our local experts will help you find and identify these fascinating plants and animals and explain how we can minimise our impacts on these fragile beings. Suitable for children 10yrs + and must be accompanied by an adult. A free event with limited numbers. Bookings essential call 1800 808 900 to reserve your spot.
February 3: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
February 4: Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
