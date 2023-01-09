Port Stephens Examiner
Fingal Bay's Bill King Aged Care Facility to close as Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care battles staff shortages, financial strain

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:18pm, first published January 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care CEO Suzanne Newton. A decision has been made by the board to close the Bill King Aged Care Facility in Fingal Bay.

The Bill King Aged Care Facility will close and its residents moved to new lodgings within the month, coming as the aged care industry continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.

