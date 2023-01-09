The Bill King Aged Care Facility will close and its residents moved to new lodgings within the month, coming as the aged care industry continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.
Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care, operators of the Fingal Bay facility and Harbourside Haven Gardens in Shoal Bay, decided to close Bill King and "consolidate its residential aged care services" in response to the operational challenges it is facing.
"Industry wide factors are stretching our ability to continue to operate in the best interests of all concerned across both sites," Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care CEO Suzanne Newton said.
"For this reason it has been decided to consolidate our resources, close down Bill King Centre and move residents across to Harbourside Haven Gardens.
"This decision has been made in the best interests of the company's aged care residents, to ensure the provision of ongoing quality care and clinical safety for the residents and for improved conditions for the organisation's valued staff."
Ms Newton added that there had been other contributing factors in the board's decision to close Bill King including the Australia-wide staff shortages, the ongoing difficulty Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care is having in attracting and retaining a workforce and the impact COVID-19 has had on aged care providers from an "occupancy and financial viability perspective".
She said the board of management was confident that closing Bill King would help the current staffing shortages by decreasing Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care's reliance on agency staff and allow it to improve its "financial viability".
Ms Newton flagged this need in October, saying in her annual report for 2021/2022 that the not-for-profit organisation needed to make changes as it could no longer support the losses it had incurred during COVID-19
"COVID has affected many aged care facilities financially and the adverse publicity the industry receives just puts more pressure on our now overworked and understaffed employees," she said.
"With the changes arising from the Royal Commission, boards need to be on top of this changing industry. We need to increase our occupancy and reduce the use of very expensive agency staff and with proper rostering of our existing staff, hopefully improve our financials."
Opened in 2001, the Bill King Aged Care Facility is home to residents with low and high care dementia needs.
It will close on Friday, February 3.
It comes after board members and staff met with Bill King residents and families on Thursday, January 5 to inform them of the decision to close the facility.
Ms Newton said those affected by the closure have been given assurances that they will be offered new accommodation at nearby Harbourside Haven Gardens in Shoal Bay or with another aged care provider.
"It is our objective to ensure that we are providing an appropriate and safe level of care for all of our residents," she said.
"We are currently working with a representative from the Dementia Centre who will assess the environment of both the Bill King Centre and Harbourside Haven Gardens to ensure that the environment within Harbourside Haven Gardens is optimal to meet the needs of residents living with dementia.
"If required, individual residents will be referred to Dementia Support Australia to have their specific care needs identified and addressed with the transition to a new living environment."
No decision has been made on the future use of the Bill King building.
The not-for-profit Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care, established in 1980, operates two residential aged care homes - Harbourside Havens Gardens and Bill King.
The Bill King Aged Care Facility was named for one of Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care's founders.
A former federal magistrate, Bill King helped launch the not-for-profit Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care in the 1980s when there were no private or public retirement villages on the Tomaree Peninsula.
He spent 25 years helping to build aged care accommodation in the three villages at Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay and Salamander Bay.
Mr King spent 15 years on the board of Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care.
He resigned from the board in 2007 and had the aged care facility at Fingal Haven named in his honour.
Mr King died peacefully in his home of Harbourside Haven Gardens in Shoal Bay in October 2015 aged 88.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
