From Operation Christmas to New Years and soon Australia Day, police remain out in force to help keep the community safe during the summer holiday period.
Despite many people flocking to Port Stephens over Christmas and the New Year, one of the area's 'top cops' said he was "pleased" that there weren't any major incidents to report during the 12 day police operation.
"The focus was around Nelson Bay where there was a big crowd for the fireworks. There were no issues there. Then of course we shifted focus around Shoal Bay to some of the licensed premises there," Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commander Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said.
He said there were some minor objections by security for varying reasons, but overall he was "quite happy" with the way people celebrated.
Over the course of the operation Port Stephens-Hunter Police District was the third highest in the region for random breath tests (RBTs), conducting 4107 and seeing a total of 11 drink driving offences recorded.
"We did a lot of RBT around the Port along with general duties and our Highway Patrol did similar numbers in the district," Supt Humphrey said.
However he said a troubling trend he was starting to see was a spike in positive random drug tests.
"There was 18 random positive drug tests, more than there were drink driving tests which is very disappointing and a trend we're unfortunately starting to see," he said.
"Of course the message here is don't take drugs and don't drive if you do take them."
Another large police operation is planned for Australia Day with double demerits in force from midnight on Wednesday, January 25 until midnight on Sunday, January 29.
Motorists are reminded that on Friday, January 27 school zones will be in operation.
"We'll run an operation with a very similar footprint to New Years," Supt Humphrey said.
With a massive day of events planned around the Port, he encouraged people to be kind and look out for one another.
"My overwhelming message is be kind to each other, be polite to each other, look after yourselves and each other, and don't drink and drive," he said.
Supt Humphrey also warned the use of illegal backyard firework displays. Using fireworks without a licence risks an on-the-spot fine of up to $1000.
There are also penalties of up to $27,500 for displaying fireworks without a licence. Selling or purchasing fireworks without a licence can also result in fines of $27,000 and 12 months jail.
"They're prohibited in this state, they're illegal, don't use them. They're dangerous and given the bit of dry weather we've had it makes everything dangerous for bush fires, you don't know where they'll land - you're not pyrotechnics agents," he said.
He also urged those attending licensed premises to not argue with a publican if they're asked to vacate.
"If you are ejected for whatever reason just go, there is no use trying to argue with security, the licensee or police. The best thing you can do is walk away," he said.
"Don't make it any worse even if you don't agree, because you could get a $550 ticket or locked up."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
