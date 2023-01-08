Port Stephens Holiday Guide: Enjoy the vitamin sea

Read about our treasured islands, where to dive with sharks and swim with dolphins, sandboard down a giant sand dune or feast on seafood while sailing at sunset.
Port Stephens offers all these experiences and so much more - which you can read all about in our January issue of the Port Stephens Holiday Guide.
This free guide features an interview with local photographer Anne Powell and her bird's-eye view of paradise, restaurants to dine for, local attractions and further afield, holiday rentals and a feature on our treasured islands.
There's plenty to read and discover about our blue-water paradise.
CLICK HERE to see the January 2023 holiday guide.
CLICK HERE to see the December 2022 holiday guide.
