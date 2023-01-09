Building bricks for charity is something that Lego lovers Kevin and Angela Evans will never get tired of.
"It's an easy way to give back to the community while we're still enjoying ourselves, it's not work for us," Mrs Evans said.
The Nelson Bay-based couple who operate under Rainbow Bricks, will run their iconic Brickfest at the Bay event for a 13th time at Anna Bay Public School on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15.
"The last couple of years we've raised funds for the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary and they support the hospital with any funds they raise, so all profits from this event will go to them," Mr Evans said.
At this weekend's Anna Bay event Mr Evans said people could expect to see master builders from across Port Stephens and NSW with their Lego creations for fans of all ages to enjoy.
"We've got some new for '23 builds, technics, Duplo Lego for the younger kids, Angela will have her wreath and plenty more," he said.
But the star of the Evans' show will be a Lego display that Mr Evans has been working on and off, in the past 12 months and that is the iconic Home Alone house from the Home Alone Christmas movies.
"It's been rejigged and it has evolved. Surrounding the house, there's village sets, a moving train a gingerbread house, a merry-go-round, the Elves' Clubhouse, a tram, we even have Santa and his reindeer, a fire station ... plus trees, a lake, a bridge and town Christmas trees," he said.
When asked how many pieces are part of the detailed design Mr Evans responded: "It's a famous question, but nobody ever really knows.
"I think it's a couple of thousand just in the Home Alone house itself and each of the sets are probably around 1500 so you're up to about 10,000 parts before you even start to think about how many of them are in the landscaping and all that," he said.
The Lego Lovers host eight Brickfest at the Bay events per year across the Central Coast through to Port Macquarie.
"We'll be at Anna Bay this month and then we're off to Barrington Public School in February and we'll host our main event in Newcastle in July," Mr Evans said.
He said Brickfest events were widely popular attracting thousands of locals and visitors.
"Every year it goes from strength to strength. We've done a lot to build a community," he said.
The event will run from 10am to 4pm at 191 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay. There is an admission fee of $8 or $30 per family of four. Tickets are available to purchase online now.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
