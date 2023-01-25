Tradition will be restored in Port Stephens this January when the community sees a complete return of its pre-pandemic Australia Day celebrations.
For the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the Port Stephens community will see a complete return of all of its traditional Australia Day events plus the addition of activities that become popular during the pandemic on January 26.
Australia Day activities will forge ahead in Nelson Bay for the first time since 2020 while community celebrations will also be held in Karuah, on the Tilligerry Peninsula and in Raymond Terrace.
"It's great to see the Australia Day celebrations back in Nelson Bay after a two year COVID-induced break," Nelson Bay Australia Day Committee chairman Doug Cross said.
The committee was forced to cancel the 2022 celebrations two weeks out from Australia Day due to the then risk of it becoming a COVID-19 'super spreader' event.
From citizenship and award ceremonies, live music, pool parties, markets, petting zoos, barbecues and fireworks, there will be something for everyone to enjoy on Australia Day.
Mayor Ryan Palmer is inviting the community to attend an event, reflect on our achievements, and celebrate Port Stephens and the people who make it great.
"This year's theme is Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. which encourages locals to reflect on our history, respect the stories of others, and celebrate Port Stephens, our achievements and our people," he said.
"Right across the LGA, there'll be something for everyone.
"There's a big Aussie breakfast, live music, kids entertainment, markets and displays by the RAAF, Rural Fire Service, and NSW Fire Brigade."
In addition to community favourites such as markets, displays and demonstrations in Riverside Park on Thursday, Raymond Terrace will host the day's formalities - the presentation of the Annual Awards, including Citizen of the Year for 2022, a citizenship ceremony where 83 new Australians will take the pledge, and an address by the Australia Day ambassador, Professor Heidi Norman.
The professor and teacher at University of Technology Sydney is a descendant of the Gomeroi people from north western NSW, a leading Australian researcher and Aboriginal political historian.
"The three strands of our Australian story - our ancient heritage, British inheritance, and multicultural triumph - are unique in the world," Professor Norman said.
"For many generations the telling of this history was described as 'the great Australian silence'; still today my students, after a semester studying Aboriginal history, ask: 'Why weren't we told? Why didn't we know?'.
"The lens of history helps me comprehend the present. It's the knowledge of the past that helps me make informed decisions.
"I look forward to sharing about my story and passion this Australia Day as the 2023 Port Stephens Australia Day Ambassador."
There are 11 outstanding community champions nominated in the 2022 Port Stephens Annual Awards.
"Each year, I'm incredibly impressed by the amazing and selfless people we have in our community. Each and every nominee should feel incredibly proud of their service to our community," Cr Palmer said.
The award categories are: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson/group of the Year, Cultural Endeavour, Environmental Award and Freeman of Port Stephens
The nominees include: Heather Buckingham, Robert Bull, Roy Cameron, Gabrielle Carrick, Jodi Cassar, Darrell Dawson, Dr Houman Ebrahimi, Casey Freeman, Emma Newcombe, Amanda Phillips and Brooke Roach.
Australia Day celebrations will also be held at Karuah RSL, in Henderson Park at Lemon Tree Passage, at Fly Point in Nelson Bay and with pool parties at Lakeside Leisure Centre and Tilligerry Aquatic Centre.
Pool parties became a popular activity during the Port's two years of COVID-appropriate Australia Day events.
At Karuah there will be a fresh produce competition and auctions with money raised donated to the RFS, thong throwing conditions, bowls, entertainment, live music and fireworks at 9pm.
On offer in Nelson Bay will be live music, a citizenship ceremony, free pony rides and jumping castles for children, alpaca and sheep shearing demonstrations, baby animals, markets, and displays by community groups and organisations.
In Lemon Tree Passage, there will be a great Aussie breakfast, auto club car display and live music.
Karuah
Karuah RSL from 10am, fireworks at 9pm
Nelson Bay
Fly Point from 9.30am to 3pm
Raymond Terrace
Riverside Park from 8am to 1.30pm and Free Pool Party at Lakeside Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm
Tilligerry
Henderson Park Lemon Tree Passage from 8am to 12pm and Free Pool Party at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre from 10am to 4pm
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
