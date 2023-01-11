It has long been a bucket list item for Soldiers Point father and son Greg and Marcus Busch to sail the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race together.
The passionate and lifelong sailors were primed to tick the feat off their list in 2020.
Then, just days out from its traditional Boxing Day start and for the first time in its 76 year lifespan, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Australia's most prestigious yacht race.
There was little for the Busch's to do but prepare even harder for the 2021 race.
It came as a blow then that just 10 days out from the start of the 2021 race that Marcus tested positive to COVID-19 and was unable to make the trek with his dad.
So as the pair once again put in the hard yards to prepare for the 2022 race, it was in the back of their minds that perhaps something would also go wrong this time around.
Fortunately, it did not.
"Finally getting on the boat on Boxing Day, it was incredible. The atmosphere and everything happening before the race, on the marina, it was amazing to see and be part of," Marcus said.
"Then when you start motoring out into the [Sydney] harbour, it becomes real. That's when you switch into work mode.
"After the last two years, it's just there, in the back of your mind, that something will go wrong. I am just so glad nothing did and we could finally do this together."
Greg and Marcus, aged 20, were one father and son team aboard Mako, a Sydney 40 yacht that is owned by a syndicate of 10 people from the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club. Greg is also a member and regular sailor with Port Stephens Yacht Club.
Greg, who has been sailing for most of his 58 years, is a part owner of Mako and was skipper for the 2021 and 2022 Sydney to Hobart yacht races.
The other father-son duo was Tim and Hugh Dodds, aged 24, who also sailed together on Mako in last year's Sydney to Hobart.
Mako failed to finish last year's race. The Sydney 40 retired to port after their mainsail was damaged in a squall on the first night.
There was a brief moment during this year's race that Greg thought Mako might be done for again.
After riding an incredible high of sailing eight hours at a new top speed of 42 knots (77km/h) - which Greg described as "exhilarating" and "frightening" - Mako's steering chain snapped while in 5 metre seas.
This caused Mako to lose six hours of race time on the southern edge of Bass Strait while the crew - the Busch and Dodds duos, Simon Macks, Mark Nugent, Oonagh O'Donovan, Steve Robinson and navigator Adrian Kiely - worked to fix the chain as the yacht sailed side on to the weather.
"You can't help it. You just think 'is this it for us?'," Greg said.
"But it's when things like that happen that your crew really comes together. Everyone got on with their role, really gelled to fix the problem.
"It really made finishing feel that much better.
"If you do get a win, that's great but the win is the finish. Just to say you finished the Sydney to Hobart and to celebrate that with your team, that's what it's really about.
"To do it with my son, that just means everything to me."
Mako finished the race 49th overall and second in the Performance Based Handicap division behind Cyan Moon (Royal Brighton Yacht Club).
They finished the race in three days and 15 hours, reaching the finish line around 9.30pm on Thursday, December 29.
Greg relinquished Mako's steering wheel to Marcus and Hugh, the two youngest of the crew who were bowmen for the race, to sailed into Hobart.
Marcus said the greeting as the yacht came into the marina was something he would never forget.
"The applause and celebration is etched into my memory," Marcus said.
"No matter when you get in, there are people down near the pier and they cheer for you. People who don't know anything about sailing cheer and applaud as you come in. It's really special."
As for Greg, who gave his son a choice when he was 8 years old between nippers and sailing, and was over the moon when the youngster chose his own passion, sailing, finishing the Sydney to Hobart with Marcus was "the proudest moment" of his life.
"As a father, you know how dangerous this race is and worry," he said.
"I see Marcus in dangerous spots, on the bow, but I know he's good enough to be there.
"There's mixed feelings - worried and proud.
"I know how hard he's worked to get here. I am really proud of him.
"This is an extremely proud moment for me."
Mako remains in Hobart for some maintenance. Greg and a crew will fly back to Hobart when the yacht is fixed and will sail it back to Newcastle.
Marcus said the first thing he did when he returned home was sit down to watch the Sydney to Hobart race on the television to catch up on what he missed while he was sailing on Mako.
Already the Busch's are eyeing off the next event on the sailing calendar, and their favourite - Sail Port Stephens.
The event will be run across multiple dates in April and May to accommodate the number of entries and berths needed.
Marcus, who learned to sail in small boats off the beach of what is now called the Bay Sailing Centre at Soldiers Point, said it was "surreal" that he was now on the yachts that used to race past him each year during the Sail Port Stephens regatta.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
