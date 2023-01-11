The guiding philosophy of the Port Stephens Power women's AFL team is a simple one.
Just have a go.
"We don't look for any skill or experience level. We're open to all girls and women who just want to have a go," coach Beth Innes said.
The Medowie-based team was formed in 2021 when the Nelson Bay and the Port Stephens AFL clubs were unable to field individual sides.
Those who remained came together under the Port Stephens Power banner and kicked on in 2021 and 2022.
The Power team had their most successful season yet in 2022.
Not only did they win seven from 15 games after having only recorded one the two seasons prior, the women's side also launched their own Pride jersey and further cemented their team culture as one that is inclusive and supportive.
"We probably exceeded our own expectations last season," Innes said. "One of the reasons for our success in 2022 was free child minding. This not only supported mums to play footy but had the added benefit of showing kids the value of being part of a team and how amazing their mums are."
On top of free child minding during training and games, the team can also provide scholarships to cover fees for the girls and women who find cost a barrier to playing.
"Our goal is to get more girls and women out into their community and having a go at playing sport," Innes said.
Innes is passionate about increasing female participation in sport, which she also works to do as director of Sports 4 All.
Port Stephens Power is seeking players for its women's team for the 2023 season.
Innes said girls as young as 13 can reach to express an interest in playing.
The women's team help to develop the skills and confidence of young players as well as mature women who may never have played or even watched a game of AFL before.
Younger girls can play with the AFL club's grade teams before moving up to the women's team.
The age limit for the women's team starts at 15 and a half. Innes said the most mature player on the team is 56.
"Age is no barrier," she said.
Training is held at Ferodale Park, Medowie once a week on Wednesdays. Training will begin on January 25 at 5pm for girls and 6pm for women.
Innes will coach the women's team in 2023, assisted by Jemma Astley, Sarah Masiero and Kayla Pennicott.
Registration to play for Port Stephens Power in 2023, from Auskick through to under-17s and the women's team, is now open.
For more information about playing AFL in Medowie, message the Port Stephens Power AFL Club Facebook page.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
