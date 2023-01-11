Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 10 The Maindeck, Corlette

January 12 2023 - 12:30am
House of the week: 10 The Maindeck, Corlette

House of the week

  • 10 The Maindeck, Corlette
  • 5 bed 2 bath 4 car
  • Auction if not sold prior
  • Agency: Nelson Bay Real Estate
  • Agent: Heath Jones, (02) 4981 2655
  • Inspect: Contact agent

This dream home in a blue-chip location really has it all: water views, pool, style and character, and room for everyone.

