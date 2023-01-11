House of the week: 10 The Maindeck, Corlette

This dream home in a blue-chip location really has it all: water views, pool, style and character, and room for everyone.
It's resort-style living just a short walk from the beach.
Savour the glorious water views from the wraparound bull-nose verandah or cook up a feast in the huge barbecue/alfresco area. There are so many entertaining areas, indoor and outdoor, it's hard to choose.
This superbly maintained brick residence on a 936sqm block is nestled in a quiet court location in serene, tree-blessed Corlette.
On the main level is a chef's kitchen, living and dining areas, generous bedrooms, stylish bathrooms, laundry and the verandah that faces north, east and south.
The spacious main bedroom has water views, verandah access and a new ensuite bathroom.
The modern kitchen has a Miele oven and cooktop, pantry with pullout, soft-close drawers, 40mm stone counters with waterfall edge and a glass splashback.
Downstairs has large tiled entertaining areas opening out to the front-yard pool, two more bedrooms, a kitchenette, third bathroom and a four-car garage plus workshop.
The fenced and paved pool area is a little oasis with palm trees and greenery.
There's a huge covered alfresco area at the rear, as well as a grass yard for the pets, off-street parking with room for the boat or caravan, water tank and stunning landscaped entrance.
Features of this beautifully presented family home include high ceilings, timber floors, ceiling fans, air-conditioning and built-in robes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.