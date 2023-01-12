When 12 year-old Tyler Mason made a phone call to his dad after spending the day fishing, his first words were: "Dad can you come and pick me up? I can't carry my fish back on my bike".
The young angler managed to bring a mighty mulloway to the surface while fishing off the wharf opposite The Junction Inn Hotel in Raymond Terrace on Saturday, January 7.
"It took off like a rocket nearly taking me and my rod into water with it. I was only thinking about holding onto my rod for dear life," he said.
Following a hefty fight, Tyler managed to bring the mulloway to the bottom steps of the wharf.
"My arms felt like they were going to fall off I was fighting for it that long but when it floated on the bottom step I knew the battle was finally over," he said.
The mulloway was caught using a prawn and maxed out a 25 kilogram set of scales.
"It was too heavy for me to hold up to take a photo," Tyler said.
The young gun comes from a fishing family and says he's always jumped at the chance to wet a line.
"I like to go fishing to relax and get time outside. I have been fishing with my family for as long as I can remember and now I have overtaken mum and my sister on mulloway," he said.
His dad Bull Maso said he was shocked when Tyler made the call saying he couldn't ride back home with his fish.
"Upon arrival I knew why. I've witnessed Tyler catch magnificent fish over the years but this one definitely takes the cake," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
