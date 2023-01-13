Your messages of support: Examiner the tie that binds us together

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
This paper has been around since 1893.
It was relevant, held the community together and supported businesses. It still does today.
I believe strongly that the government need to support this paper together with the Port Stephens community to keep this valuable asset in our community.
Ingrid D
I have lived in Port Stephens for 15 years and look forward to collecting my weekly Examiner from my driveway each Thursday.
Over that 15 years, I have used the Connect with Local Business pages and have employed a plumber, electrician and handyman advertised in the Examiner pages.
I do like to read what the council is up to and just this morning (January 12, 2023) I have sent a picture of a job advertisement to my granddaughter to follow up on.
These are just a few reasons why I need and support the Port Stephens Examiner in its plight to continue the weekly production and delivery of this valuable community paper.
Kathy M
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
