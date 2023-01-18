Your messages of support: Role of the paper is to connect and unite

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
To whom it may concern regarding the saving of our local paper,
I implore you to regard the significance of our local paper and to save it from being regarded as unimportant to our community.
My line of work has always been about connections, and I believe the role of the Port Stephens Examiner is also just that.
Connections unite a community in local business knowledge, in personal stories of achievement, it informs, it motivates, it grows a community to blend and support one another.
It has always had good journalism at its base, never sensational, but good objective writing.
The paper offers access for those in our community without online connections, and it also offers a good opportunity to sit down away from a rushed world and enjoy an informative read.
I have used the information in the paper time and time again to use and support local businesses.
I was astounded to read this paper has been an institution for 129 years! What an achievement!
I do hope this email along with many others like it will help in saving the voice of the Port Stephens Examiner.
Anne T
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks.
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
