Tenambit Morpeth Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti scored his maiden first grade century on Saturday making 117 as his side piled on 9/340 against Raymond Terrace at Morpeth Oval in their best day of cricket for the season.
It was one of two centuries on a day dominated by the bat, with Thornton's Jake Reeves also making a ton.
While he has made 100s in the lower grade, it was Sidoti's first ton in the top grade after making his debut 15 years ago as a 17-year-old.
"I count my runs so when I was on 99 I knew the cheer was coming off my next run. To see all the boys on the boundary cheering was excellent. It was probably even more special as both my mum and dad were watching as well," Sidoti said.
Sidoti said while he was delighted with his ton, he was even more proud of his team's effort with the bat to set up their best chance of breaking through for their first win of the season.
"Almost everyone got a start and there were a number of 20s and 30s and importantly no clumps of wickets. The tail really wagged, we got something like 90 runs off the last 10 overs," he said.
"We've played well at times this year and been in probably three-quarters of our games with a chance to win, but this was our first full day's performance.
"It was very nice to wake up with a maiden first grade ton in the bag, but more importantly our best performance of the season putting us right on top.
"It was an excellent batting pitch and the outfield was lightning fast so we were getting real value for our shots. Anything that pierced the infield was going for four.
"We are going to have to be at our best again next week with the ball as Raymond Terrace have some class batters in their line-up.
"We're back to full strength, so I back our bowlers to get the job done."
Ashley Elphick made 25 opening with Sidoti and Daniel Collinson 35 with some typical hard hitting batting down at No.5.
Alex Lidbury made an excellent 37 with some big hitting and Cam Wynn chimed in with 25 not out off just eight balls at the end.
Big scores were also the order from Thornton, Western Suburbs and City United on day one of the round 10 games against Northern Suburbs, Kurri Weston Mulbring and Eastern Suburbs respectively.
Thornton's top order fired with Jack Reeves scoring a ton and Jamie Krake and Jake Moore chiming in with 70s as Thunder declared on 9/329 and Norths were 0/23 in reply after 10 overs.
Shannon Threlfo continued his fine start to 2023 with an excellent 75, to back up from his 61 against the Bulls the week before, as the Plovers were all out for 292 in the final over against the Warriors at Coronation Oval.
Justin Lantry made 47 off just 53 balls and his opening partner Riley Harrison made a more patient 38, while Zac Gayfer and Elliott Lewis both made 22 in the top order. The tail wagged with Curtis Pratt making 37 and Harry King 28 off 27 balls.
Elliott Maher was the best with the ball for the Warriors taking 4-67.
City United made 7/276 against Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park with their top four all making starts.
Openers Ricky Dent and Karl Bowd combined for a century-plus partnership making 57 and 56 respectively. Josh Trappel followed with 44 and skipper Matt Trappel top scored with 60.
Jack Bennett and Jack Lee both picked up three wickets for the Griffins.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
