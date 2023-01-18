Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 68 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay

January 19 2023 - 12:30am
HOUSE OF THE WEEK

House of the week: 68 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay
  • 68 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay
  • 3 bed 1 bath 2 car
  • Auction: Saturday, February 25
  • Agency: McGrath Port Stephens
  • Agent: Scott Craig 0401 726 266
  • Inspect: Contact agent

Located between some of the best beaches on the coast and nestled in an established area of the beautiful suburb of Shoal Bay is this immaculate cottage with a lovely ambience.

