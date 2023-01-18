House of the week: 68 Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay

Located between some of the best beaches on the coast and nestled in an established area of the beautiful suburb of Shoal Bay is this immaculate cottage with a lovely ambience.
A highlight of this fully renovated and well-maintained home is the private outdoor entertaining area on two levels, plus a front verandah for relaxing and chatting to your new neighbours.
Every room is fresh and beautifully presented, including the three large bedrooms (the main with split-system air-conditioner and ceiling fan), lounge and dining area and stylish, well-appointed kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher drawer.
Open-plan living flows out to the alfresco deck through large sliding doors.
Features include a combustion fireplace, timber floorboards, split system air-conditioners, ceiling fans, long carport and room for the boat.
The charming cottage will tick all the boxes for your future residence or holiday home.
Stunning Shoal Bay beach is a walk one way, Wreck Beach the other. You'll feel like you're on a permanent beach holiday.
