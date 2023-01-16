The retiree's guide to planning and booking an overseas adventure

By following these helpful tips, you will be well on your way to sipping icy-cold margaritas on a beach and living your golden years to the fullest. Picture from Shutterstock.

For many people, retirement marks a huge milestone in life, and rightly so. This is the time of life where you get to let your hair down, forget about the worries of the working world and enjoy the fruits of your many years of labour.



As a retiree, this may also be the perfect time to think about taking that worldwind overseas holiday that you've been so looking forward to. But what if you've never travelled outside of your home country before?

Travelling overseas can be an incredibly fun and life enriching experience, but one that also comes with the need for a lot of planning, knowledge and know-how. If this is your first time planning and booking an overseas adventure and you find yourself a tad bit lost, you'll want to stick around for this article.



Here we share a retiree's guide to planning and booking an overseas adventure, no matter where in the world your travel plans take you. Read on to find out more!

Talk to your doctor

Okay, you probably didn't expect this article to start with a recommendation to visit your local GP, but hear us out. Before you start booking anything from Canberra accommodation to Balinese resorts, discussing your plans to travel with a trusted doctor is one of the first things that any retiree should be doing to ensure a safe journey both inter-state and/or abroad.



No matter who you are or which country you're visiting, it's important to think about your health as you travel or prepare for a trip. This is especially important if you are dealing with existing health complications or are taking certain medications that you may need to stock up on before your journey.

Moreover, making an appointment with your healthcare provider or a travel health specialist at least one month prior to departure will help to ensure that you are up to date with destination-specific vaccines, medications and, and information.

Top Tip: Don't forget to ask for a copy of your prescription and a letter from your doctor to take with you as well, just in case authorities ask for it.

Read the travel advice

No matter your travel destination, it is always wise to read up on updated travel advice before you book your flight tickets. It is important to understand that it is your responsibility to be informed about all the destinations you're visiting, including those you're transiting through.



This includes understanding travel-related risks and planning for your safety and staying informed throughout your travels in case circumstances change.

Travel advice will also include travel practical information on the safety and security situation, local laws and health issues of the country you are planning to visit. You can start with the latest travel advice for your destination.

Top Tip: Although COVID-19 restrictions have generally eased in the majority of countries around the world, it is always a good idea to do a little research into restrictions and requirements to avoid unnecessary delays and trouble along the way.

Don't skimp on insurance

If you're thinking of saving a bit of money by skipping on travel insurance, we highly urge that you reconsider this decision. Travel Insurance covers risks during travel such as loss of passport and personal belongings cover, loss of checked in baggage, accidents and emergencies etc.



Having these risks covered ensures an additional layer of protection against financial loss that would otherwise put a damper on your travel plans.

For retirees, we recommend looking into a few travel insurance options specifically for seniors and choosing one that best suits your needs. For peace of mind, shop around for quotes and ensure you're covered for things like luggage, theft, medical, hospital, activities, delays, cancellations and anything else you need. If you have pre-existing conditions, it is important to ensure that they are covered as well.

Consider a travel tour

If this is your first time overseas and you find yourself feeling a little intimidated or overwhelmed, a travel tour may be the best option for you. Tours allow you to get to know your destination a little better, immersing you deep within the scenery, the cuisine and the local cultures.



More importantly, they take the guesswork out of booking your flights, transportation, accommodations and activities that can often be the bulk of the load when planning your travels.

Often, guides will have inside knowledge on the best spots to visit, places to eat and things to do at your travel destination.



Aside from these conveniences, a travel tour is also a great way to meet like-minded individuals and travellers along the way. And who knows? You may just come back with a new friend (or two)!

Book your flights in advance

If you're going the solo route, it is vital that you book your flights in advance. Often, the earlier you book, the cheaper the ticket prices. Researching early will allow you to find the best deals for both flights and accommodation, allowing you to pick and choose from the cream of the crop.



Generally, for shorter trips, we recommend booking your tickets a month or two before their travel date. But for international trips, travellers should consider booking their flight up to five months in advance.

If you require special assistance (wheelchair mobility assistance and access etc), booking early is also a great way to ensure that you will have all your needs met at the airport and during your flight.



Airport wheelchairs are subject to availability, so it's essential you get in early and make your special assistance details known.

Choose your accommodation wisely

You need to have a comfortable place to rest at the end of a long and tiring day of exploring, which is why your choice of accommodation is so important. While there is no need to blow the entirety of your retirement savings on luxury five-star accommodation, picking an overseas dwelling that offers you the highest level of security and safety is always a good idea.



Generally, we suggest giving your desired hotel a call before booking to see what safety measures they offer. If you are planning on staying at a short-stay rental or Airbnb property, be sure to ask as many questions as possible and to look at reviews before making your final decision.

Accessibility is equally important if you require special assistance. If the accommodation you choose isn't accessible, it will make it difficult - if not impossible - to enjoy your stay comfortably. If stairs are an issue, be sure to select a hotel that has lift-access to each and every level. Always call prior to booking to ensure that an accommodation is suited to your individual needs.

One more thing to consider when choosing your accommodation is proximity to local attractions, events and sights. For example, if you are unable to walk long distances or travelling on public transport is an issue, prioritise choosing a hotel that is close to everything you would like to see and experience on your trip.



At the end of the day, personal challenges don't have to get in the way of your experience, and choosing the right holiday dwelling will help you maximise enjoyment on your overseas adventure.

Pack light and smart

Your flight tickets and accommodation are booked. Your departure date is nearing. The next thing to focus on is the dreaded packing. Let's be honest - packing is no fun, no matter your age or travel experience. However, the one thing you can do to take the hassle out of packing is to ensure that you pack light and smart.

To start off, make a packing checklist of things you need and things you want, then work to cut that list of wants in half. If you're not absolutely sure you'll need something, don't take it. Valuables can easily get lost, stolen or damaged while on holiday, so be sure to those at home too.



Packing light will allow you to get through airports quickly, reduce the chances of excess baggage costs and minimise the load you have to carry. No one wants a sore back on holiday!

Top Tip: Make sure you carry a spare change of clothing, a few small toiletries and any medications you will need in your carry-on. This will help to ensure that you're not left stranded in the event your luggage gets lost.

Keep someone in the loop

Last but not least, it is important to always keep someone in the loop about your travel plans and itinerary. We recommend leaving a copy of your passport, itinerary, visas and any other travel documents at home with someone you trust, like a family member or close friend. If you lose these while travelling, the copy will be a useful backup.

Another good idea is to always keep emergency contact details on hand, whether in a small notebook or stored in your phone. In the event of an unlikely accident or emergency, this will allow authorities to get into contact with your insurance plan administrator or someone you trust. It helps to have this type of information at your fingertips, or available to others if you're not able to speak for yourself.

Learn how to make a traveller's emergency contact card here.

