What's on: Check out Port Stephens' many markets this summer

January 19 2023 - 8:30am
Markets are held along the Nelson Bay foreshore, near d'Albora Marina, every Wednesday and Saturday from 4pm-8pm.

Homegrown Markets

Every Saturday and Wednesday in January: Nelson Bay foreshore. Time: 4pm-8pm.

