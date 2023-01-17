Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Families make summer holiday memories with all Port Stephens has to offer

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S no secret that Port Stephens is a holiday hotspot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.