IT'S no secret that Port Stephens is a holiday hotspot.
Every year thousands flock to our stunning slice of paradise over the summer holiday period, and this year was no different.
Following Christmas, New Years and soon to be Australia Day - everywhere you look people are still enjoying what Port Stephens has to offer.
Despite school holidays coming to an end on January 26 there are still plenty of holidaymakers in the area.
Nelson Bay's d'Albora Marina was buzzing on Monday, January 16 as the temperature rose to 29 degrees with people indulging in gelato while taking in the magnificent views of boats and blue water.
Children were either getting airbush tattoos, scooting around the marina on ride-on animal-mobiles or enjoying a splash in the water.
Over at Williamtown, more families were making memories at Fighter World.
Grandmother Sharon visited the heritage aviation centre with her grandson Dexter.
"It's pretty exciting and special I get to show him this," she said.
The sentimental visit was because Sharon served in the Air Force, based in Butterworth 40 years ago.
"I was a signals operator - they don't exist anymore," she said.
"I just love seeing and hearing the planes fly above, now that I live nearby."
Dexter also has a grandfather who served in the RAAF and was responsible for fixing the radars.
Plenty of people from as far as Victoria, to Orange and Wallerawang in the state's Central West enjoyed having their 'Top Gun' moment across two hangars and seeing the live action air craft from the viewing deck.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
