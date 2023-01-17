MEDOWIE Netball Club has received its new uniforms ahead of the start of the 2023 season.
The design on the uniforms, created by one of the club's own, young Worimi girl Ella O'Loughlin,12, tells the story of different lands, represented by the Indigenous symbol for sand dunes, and clubs, represented by the animal prints, coming together to talk and play netball.
The club will hold registration and dress try on days at the clubhouse at Ferodale Sports Complex on Thursday, January 19 from 6.30pm-7.30pm, Saturday, January 21 from 9am-11am and Saturday, February 4 from 10am-11am.
This year the club is introducing a development team for players turning 14 and 15 in 2023 and want to take their netball to the next level.
Applications for the development team close on Friday, January 20.
More details on the Medowie Netball Club Facebook page.
The club will host a walking football come and try session at Yulong Oval, Medowie on Tuesday, January 24 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
The competition will be held weekly on Tuesday at the same time from January 31 to April 4.
Walking football is a gentler version of football (soccer) that is social, safe and fun.
It is open to players aged 18 and above.
The cost for the term is $40 per person.
For more information or to sign up contact the club via medowiefc.com.au.
MEDOWIE and Districts Rugby Union Club will trade grass for sand this month when three of its teams compete in the Newcastle Beach 5s competition.
The Boyd Oval-based club has entered three teams, two men and one women's, into the popular social beach rugby fives event, which will be held on Nobbys Beach on January 28 (for seniors) and 29 (for juniors).
An All Stars game will be held on January 26, which features top NRL and rugby union players.
Beach 5s is a five aside sand-based game based on the modified rules of union, league and touch football with no line-outs, scrums or conversions.
The Medowie club is seeking more players.
"If you would like to have a run, shout out," the club said.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.