SOLDIERS have come to the rescue of a woman trapped inside the wreckage of her campervan after it rolled on the Pacific Highway.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the highway south of Bulahdelah on Monday.
A woman in her 50s was injured when her campervan left the road and travelled into the vegetation between both lanes, before it rolled.
"Remarkably, there were some off-duty special armed forces soldiers who were on the scene and managed to squeeze through a gap and apply a tourniquet," says Inspector Jason Saper.
"Their actions undoubtedly saved this woman's life."
Fire and Rescue NSW crews cut off the vehicle's roof to get her out of the wreckage.
She was treated at the scene for a serious arm injury then airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
"We couldn't do what we do without our emergency services colleagues, and - if we're lucky - some helpful bystanders," a statement from NSW Ambulance said.
