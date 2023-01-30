As koala numbers continue to decline in Port Stephens, Medowie's own Imogen Crossley is on a mission to help save one of her favourite Australian native animals.
There is believed to be around 250 koalas left in the wild in Port Stephens and by 2050 there is expected to be very few left.
When Miss Crossley learned of the alarming statistics, she came up with the idea of holding a fundraising market through the Medowie Lions Club for the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.
Th 23 year-old lives with an intellectual and physical disability but said that doesn't affect her ability to make a difference.
"I just want future generations to be able to see and learn from koalas, they're really great animals and I absolutely love them," she said.
With the help of her mum Claire, together they put a call out on a social media group for donations to sell at the Medowie Markets on Saturday, February 11.
"We've received toys, games, home decor, jewellery, clothes, books and more," Miss Crossley said.
Ms Crossley said she wanted to contribute to helping her daughter and has painted a number of pictures for sale and a Koala artwork where people can guess the name of the joey for $1.
"I'm really proud of her for doing this," she said.
Port Stephens Koala Hospital fundraising coordinator Heather Forbes thanked Imogen and Claire for their fundraising plan and wished them a successful market.
"We're very fortunate with regard to the local community. We get a great amount of support and we're very appreciative to everybody, not just Claire and Imogen, who take such a keen interest in wanting to support us," she said.
People are encouraged to visit the Medowie Markets held on February 11, on the grassed area out the front of Bull n Bush Hotel, from 8am-12.30pm.
Further donations to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital can be made through visiting their website.
