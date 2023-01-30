Port Stephens Examiner
Imogen Crossley to host market fundraiser at Medowie to help Port Stephens Koala Hospital

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 7:00am
Imogen Crossley, 23, is hosting a fundraising store at Medowie Markets on February 11 to help raise money for the Port Stephens Koala Hospital. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

As koala numbers continue to decline in Port Stephens, Medowie's own Imogen Crossley is on a mission to help save one of her favourite Australian native animals.

