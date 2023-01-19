A man has pleaded guilty over his part in a string of break-ins across Port Stephens and Newcastle.
Maryland man Blake Stanton, 21, was involved in five break-ins within about an hour, before dawn on January 18, 2022.
He and his associates, who have not yet entered pleas, first broke into the Anna Bay Hot Bread Shop and stole a cash register containing $20 as the business owner baked at the back of the premises at about 3am.
Less than 10 minutes later, according to a statement of facts tendered to the court, they broke into the Ampol service station at Salt Ash and opened the till - but found it was empty.
Another five minutes passed before they broke into the Pitstop Service Station at Salt Ash - this time managing to steal about $7000 worth of stock from the cigarette cupboard.
The crew hit the Jesmond Post Office at about 3.45am but failed in their attempts to break into a safe and a display cabinet.
Finally, they fronted a cleaner who was working at the Blackbutt Hotel in New Lambton at about 4am, forcing him to let them inside. They were unable to get into any poker machines or the ATM.
In Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, January 18 Stanton pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated break and enter and stealing, as well as one charge each of break and enter and stealing, and robbery armed with an offensive weapon (a crowbar).
Stanton remains in custody and will face court again on February 23, 2023.
